Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Chelsea’s €21m transfer bid for Brazil wonderkid

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Chelsea’s transfer pursuit of Corinthians wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo.

Writing in today’s CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano explained that Chelsea made a €21m offer for the talented 17-year-old midfielder towards the end of August.

However, despite some speculation surrounding Moscardo since then, there have not been any concrete developments that Romano is aware of.

It could be that other top clubs will also join the race for the Brazilian youngster, but for now Chelsea fans will just have to hope their club can try again to keep themselves in a strong position for the teenager.

Chelsea have done well to recruit some of the best young players in world football in recent times, so it may be that they’ll once again be able to lure Moscardo to Stamford Bridge to join the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos in midfield.

“There has been a lot written about Gabriel Moscardo being the subject of an approach from Chelsea, but I wanted to clarify the situation here,” Romano said.

“It’s true that there is interest from Chelsea, but this is not particularly new information and there have not been any recent developments on this saga, as far as I understand, despite what has been claimed elsewhere.

“I mentioned in August that Chelsea had a €21m bid (no add-ons) rejected on the last week of transfer window. At the moment, nothing else has happened since that moment. Let’s see if other clubs will join the race for this top talent, but the last Chelsea move was ten days ago.”