Leeds player awaiting EFL decision in order to leave the club after deadline day

Leeds United FC
Jack Jenkins has left Leeds United on loan, it has now been officially confirmed, pending EFL approval.

The Leeds youngster has been highly regarded inside Elland Road for some time now, and he’ll gain valuable experience on loan at Scunthorpe United this season.

Confirming the move on their official site, a statement read: “Scunthorpe United is delighted to welcome midfielder Jack Jenkins on loan from Championship side Leeds United. The 21-year-old arrives at Glanford Park to further bolster the Iron’s options in the centre of the park, with the initial period running through until January.

“Typically a box-to-box midfielder who can also play as a defensive midfielder, he came through the entire academy in Yorkshire after playing for Garforth Villa at a very young age.

“Having signed a two-year scholarship in April 2018, was rewarded with his first professional contract at the start of 2019.”

