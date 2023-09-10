Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has reportedly told his club that he wants to leave as soon as the opportunity arises again in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has impressed in the Premier League and it makes sense that he has attracted a lot of interest in recent times, with The Athletic recently reporting that Man Utd showed an interest in signing him before moving for Sofyan Amrabat instead, with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag a big fan of the player.

According to a report from Team Talk, it seems Palhinha remains eager to leave Craven Cottage, with Bayern Munich his preferred destination despite the previous links with United.

One imagines MUFC won’t make another signing in that area of the pitch after the deal for Amrabat, while Ten Hag also has the likes of Casemiro and Scott McTominay to choose from in that department.

A move to Bayern could make sense, however, as Palhinha could be a fine signing to replace Ryan Gravenberch, who moved to Liverpool late on in the summer.

This is a blow for Fulham, who will surely have been hoping to keep their star player after only narrowly avoiding losing him in the summer.