Leicester City defender Wout Faes has admitted that he was considering leaving the club in the summer but ultimately decided against it.

Several Leicester City players left the club following their relegation. James Maddison joined Tottenham while Harvey Barnes moved to Newcastle and Youri Tielemans moved to Aston Villa on a free transfer.

And Faes was also tempted to leave. He has revealed that he contemplated leaving the club during the summer transfer window but ultimately decided to stay.

Faes’ choice was influenced by his desire for regular playing time, which would bolster his position within the national team.

He told Humo (via Sport Witness):