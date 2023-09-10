Liverpool “advancing in talks” to get key first-team player to sign new contract

Liverpool are reportedly advancing in talks over a new contract for Kostas Tsimikas, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Greece international is a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, providing backup to Andrew Robertson when needed, so there is certainly a strong case for the Reds to keep hold of him.

See below for the latest details on Tsimikas’ future, with Romano suggesting things are moving in the right direction for LFC to keep hold of the 27-year-old…

Liverpool had a busy summer rebuilding their midfield, while they were also made to sweat over the future of Mohamed Salah towards the end of the window.

The Merseyside giants will be relieved that’s all out of the way now so they can focus on tying down players like Tsimikas.

The former Olympiacos man has played 61 games for Liverpool in the three years that he’s been at Anfield, and notably scored the winning penalty in the FA Cup final shoot-out victory over Chelsea in 2022.

