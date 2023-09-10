Manchester City asked about Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Spaniard has struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge, but previously looked like an elite defender in the making in an impressive spell at Brighton.

It’s not too surprising, therefore, that Man City still had some interest in signing Cucurella on loan from Chelsea in the middle of last season, presumably as cover for the departing Joao Cancelo, who moved on loan to Bayern Munich that winter.

Romano has explained precisely what City tried to do with the Cucurella deal, and why Chelsea ultimately turned it down.

Writing in today’s CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano said: “It is true, however, that Manchester City approached Chelsea at the beginning of January with a loan proposal for Marc Cucurella.

“It also included a buy option clause, not mandatory. Chelsea rejected as they wanted to keep Cucurella at the club, and since that moment nothing else happened with Cucurella and Man City.”

Romano also provided insight into MCFC links with other big names like Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery.

It seems there’s not currently much to the Mitoma links, while Zaire-Emery is also very much a key part of PSG’s long-term plans.

“I’d like to clear up a few Man City transfer rumours that have been circulating, with some fans asking me in particular about the links with Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, who has also been mentioned as someone Liverpool are keeping an eye on,” Romano added.

“My understanding is that there is nothing at the moment – I asked today and there is nothing to report on player or club side. Brighton love Mitoma and for sure they want him to stay on a long-term deal, it’s very normal to see top clubs following him but as I said for Evan Ferguson, also for Mitoma we’ll get ten or more links per week but nothing will happen this or next month.

“Mitoma is 100% focused on Brighton and they don’t even want to mention an asking price for the player.

“Finally, my fellow columnist Jonathan Johnson shared his info on City’s interest in Warren Zaire-Emery over the summer in Friday’s column. Still, he noted that PSG were never keen to consider letting this talented youngster go.

“I can also confirm that PSG consider him untouchable and want him to sign a new deal in the next months, they will make an important proposal. For PSG he’s an absolutely crucial player, one of the faces of their new French project, so honestly I don’t see so many chances for City or anyone else to change this in the near future.”