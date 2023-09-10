Exclusive: “I think there is a way back for him” – Fabrizio Romano provides Jadon Sancho Man Utd update

There is still a way back for Jadon Sancho at Manchester United despite his current struggles according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Sancho, whose underwhelming form since he moved to Man Utd shows no signs of improving any time soon, which even led to him losing his place in Erik ten Hag’s squad for the recent Premier League trip to Arsenal.

The England international looked a terrific talent when he first joined the Red Devils, but we’ve not seen anything close to his Borussia Dortmund form at Old Trafford.

Romano, however, feels that there will now be key conversations between Sancho and Ten Hag to sort out the current issues, which are not quite as full-blown as has been reported elsewhere.

Writing in today’s CaughtOffside column, Romano said he felt there was still a way back for Sancho at United, saying: “Staying with United, I want to clarify again, because there is now so much being reported about Jadon Sancho, that I think there is a way back for him at Old Trafford.

“Let’s see how the conversation between Sancho and Erik ten Hag will go. We just need to wait now, there’s no significant change, and it remains the case that Man United were simply not happy with his approach in training last week – there is nothing else to say in terms of concerns about his mentality or personality on club side.”