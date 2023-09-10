England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted that he will continue to find a place for Harry Maguire in his squad, while he also believes Manchester United may give him more playing time in the near future due to their injuries.

Despite falling out of favour at Man Utd in the last year or so, Maguire has mostly kept his place in the England national team, and it would be fair to say this has had something of a mixed response from fans.

Still, the 30-year-old might also get more playing time for his club in the near future as Southgate alluded to Erik ten Hag now being without Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez due to injuries.

Maguire came on as a substitute for United in their recent defeat away to Arsenal, and it was a difficult end to that game as the Gunners scored twice late on at the Emirates Stadium.

Discussing the situation, as quoted by 90min, Southgate said: “He’s a very experienced player, and he’s looked very good in training. Harry knows where our support is,” Southgate said of Maguire after the Ukraine match.