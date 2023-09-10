Manchester United and Antony announce period of absence for Brazilian winger

Manchester United have officially announced that Antony will be taking a period of absence from the squad amid allegations against the Brazilian winger.

This has also been confirmed via the player’s official Instagram account, as you can see in the screen grab below…

Antony says he plans to take some time off to deal with the allegations that have now come in from a number of different women, all of which he denies and wishes to put behind him so he can return to playing as soon as possible.

MUFC fans will undoubtedly be concerned by these new developments, which follow the messy saga with Mason Greenwood as well.

This also follows a recent report from the Guardian and others about the club inviting convicted paedophile Geoff Konopka to a Womens Super League game as a guest of honour.

It remains to be seen what the outcome will be in this Antony saga, but the former Ajax man has said he will cooperate with the police in a bid to reach the ‘truth’ about what’s gone on.