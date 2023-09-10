Newcastle United are hoping to agree on a new deal with Fabian Schar.

The 31-year-old Swiss international defender has been a key player for Newcastle and it is no surprise that the Magpies are looking to extend his stay at the club.

Newcastle had one of the best defensive units in the Premier League last year and Schar was a key part of the side.

Although he is in his 30s, he could still be an important player for Eddie Howe in the near future.

Since joining the club in 2018, he has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League and Newcastle should look to keep players like him at the club if they want to compete on all fronts.

They have improved their squad significantly since the takeover but they need quality players who can add depth to the side. Howe will need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions, and even though Schar might not be a regular starter for them in the near future, he could be a useful squad option.

In addition to that, the 31-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a full-back. He could prove to be an invaluable option during rotation.