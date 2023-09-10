Newcastle United star Harvey Barnes is reportedly considering switching his international allegiance from England to Scotland, despite already having one senior cap for the Three Lions.

The 25-year-old moved from Leicester City to Newcastle this summer, and has looked like he could be on the brink of making it into the England team for some time, though he’s had just one appearance for Gareth Southgate’s side.

According to the Times, Barnes could in that case decide to play for Scotland instead, as he would qualify through his grandparents, with manager Steve Clarke said to be an admirer of his.

Barnes could be a great addition to the Scotland squad, though some England fans will also surely feel he could play more for them than he’s had the opportunity to so far.

There is, in fairness, a lot of competition in attack for England, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, James Maddison and more all vying for similar roles in the team.

Barnes has performed well for Newcastle, though, so is surely good enough to be trying to make an impact at international level too.