Federico Valverde has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world with Real Madrid.

A report from the Mirror claims that Arsenal had the opportunity to sign the 25-year-old a few years ago but they turned it down.

Valverde joined Real Madrid from Penarol back in 2016 after a trial at Arsenal. Back then, Arsene Wenger was in charge of the North London club and he turned down the opportunity to sign the Uruguayan international.

In an interview, Valverde recently revealed that former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez helped him when he was on trial at the North London club.

The 25-year-old is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world right now and he has impressed with his explosive performances over the last couple of seasons.

Apart from his ability to create and score goals, Valverde has impressed with his defensive contributions and versatility as well.

The 25-year-old can operate as a central midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder, a winger, and a full-back. Arsenal could certainly use someone like him right now. The Gunners will definitely regret their decision not to sign him when they had the chance.

The midfielder would have been available for a nominal price back then as well. The report from the Mirror claims that the Real Madrid star is currently valued at around £100 million.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the first names on the team-sheet and he is an indispensable asset for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are unlikely to sanction his departure anytime soon.