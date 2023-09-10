According to Claret and Hugh, West Ham are close to signing former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard.

The report claims that player is being eyed by Saudi clubs as well and if they want to secure his services, West Ham may have to make a decision quickly.

The player has been training with West Ham to regain fitness and it was suggested in a report by Goal that he was expected to play for The Hammers in a behind the doors friendly against Ipswich on Thursday.

Lingard and West Ham will not be crossing paths the first time. He has previously enjoyed a successful loan spell at West Ham under David Moyes back in 2021 scoring 9 goals and 5 assists in 16 appearances.

There is no doubting his quality on the pitch and despite him not being in the best of his forms recently, he could still be a decent squad player for Moyes.