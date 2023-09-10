Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales finally resigns from his role after the sexual assault scandal

Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales has finally resigned from his role after the sexual assault controversy.

Rubiales received huge criticism after he grabbed Jenni Hermoso and kissed her during the medal distribution ceremony.

Despite huge uproar and calls for resignation, Rubiales came out and refused to resign and maintained his stance that the kiss was consensual when the entire world saw that was not the case.

However, with pressure mounting, the former Spain FA chief has taken a u-turn and now formally announced his resignation from the Spanish FA during an interview with Talk TV’s Piers Morgan

When asked whether he would resign, he claimed that he would and that he has made the decision after speaking to his father and daughters.

He said:

“I am going to – of course I cannot continue my work.”

“They know it’s not a question about me.”

“Some friends very close to me said ‘Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and continue your life – if not, you are probably going to damage people you love and the sport you love’. In this situation now, this is the thing that I have to do.”

BREAKING: Luis Rubiales has sensationally resigned as President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation following the scandal over him kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup Final. He revealed the news in a world exclusive interview for ?@PiersUncensored? pic.twitter.com/Kl2uQTOzqv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 10, 2023

Rubiales also tweeted a link to his resignation statement.

His statement read: ”I have presented my resignation from the position of president of the RFEF. I have also informed you that I have done the same with my position at UEFA so that my position in the Vice Presidency can be replaced.

After the quick suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will be able to return to my position. Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football.”

“I must look forward, look to the future. Now there is something that concerns me firmly. I have faith in the truth and I will do everything be in my power to prevail.

“My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of persecution excessive, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that on the street, more and more every day, the truth is prevailing.”