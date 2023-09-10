Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad were extremely keen on signing the 31-year-old Egyptian international but a move did not materialise. The director of the Saudi Pro League, Michael Emenalo has now opened up on the situation.

He has hinted that a move for Salah in the future could be on the cards.

Emenalo was the one who signed Salah for Chelsea during his time at Stamford Bridge. The former Chelsea chief brought in a number of quality players during his six-year spell at Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether he can orchestrate a move for the Egyptian to Saudi Arabia as well.

Emenalo added that Salah is one of the best players on the planet and if he wants to come to the SPL, he would be welcome.

He said to Sky Sports: “First and foremost, Salah is one of the best players on the planet. I’ve said before, privately and publicly that we welcome anybody that wants to come to the SPL. That includes Salah. If it didn’t happen, it’s not because we no longer fancy the player, or because we have a problem with Liverpool. It’s because certain things that need to align didn’t. Nobody is angry, we move on, but we close no doors and if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well, and it brings Mo Salah to the SPL, we’ll be very grateful.”

The Saudi Arabian club certainly have the finances to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

The £350k-a-week Egyptian will be in the final year of his contract next summer and Liverpool could be open to sanctioning his departure for the right price. They will not want to lose a player office quality or a free transfer and it would make sense to cash in on him if there is a lucrative offer on the table.