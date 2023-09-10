Tottenham close to signing Croatian defender, Romano confirms it

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the brink of securing the services of promising Croatian center-back Luka Vuskovic.

The 16-year-old defender has agreed to personal terms with the club, and the final paperwork for the transfer is being completed.

Vuskovic is considered a top talent in Croatian football and has attracted interest from several prominent clubs. However, he is said to be keen on a move to Tottenham, making it his preferred destination.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham are on the verge of signing Croatian CB top talent Luka Vuskovi?! ????? #THFC After top project for his development, Vuskovi? only wants Spurs — despite interest from 5 more top clubs. Personal terms agreed, clubs finalising paperwork. Here we go ? pic.twitter.com/l8eNWvbiwn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2023

The young defender is expected to continue his development at his current club, Hajduk Split, until he turns 18. Consequently, his arrival at Tottenham is projected for the summer of 2025.

While the precise transfer fee remains undisclosed, it is rumored to be around £12 million.