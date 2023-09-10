Helder Costa has been linked with a move away from Leeds United recently.

The 29-year-old was on loan at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad last season and he does not have a future at Elland Road. Apparently, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke wants to cash in on the player and clubs from Turkey are interested in signing him.

The Turkish Super Lig window closes later this month and it remains to be seen whether Costa can secure a move away from Leeds. He does not have a future at the English club and he needs to leave them in order to play regularly. A transfer away this summer would be ideal for all parties.

He was previously linked with a return to Saudi Arabia as well. But his suitors decided not to proceed with a concrete proposal despite making enquiries for the player.

The 29-year-old could be a useful option for Turkish clubs this season and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement soon.

Costa joined Leeds in a deal worth around £16 million but the transfer has clearly not worked out. He has not played at Elland Road since August 2021.