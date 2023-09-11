Alan Shearer says Toon favourite looked like he didn’t know what he was doing vs. Brighton

Alan Shearer has criticised Dan Burn for his poor decision-making against Brighton and Hove Albion the weekend before last.

Travelling to the south coast to take on Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls in Game Week 4; the last fixture before the current international break, Eddie Howe’s Magpies were tasked with trying to stop arguably one of the Premier League’s most resolute sides.

Unfortunately for the boys in black and white, an underwhelming performance saw the home team run out resounding 3-1 winners.

And while he was not alone in putting in a disappointing performance, defender Dan Burn has been singled out by Shearer for what was some dire decision-making throughout.

“Dan Burn has been superb for Newcastle, but brought in from left-back to centre-half at the Amex Stadium, he didn’t know whether to go tight or drop back against Ferguson and in the end did neither,” Shearer wrote in his column for The Athletic.

“Dan received very little protection from the midfield in front of him, which was curiously insipid and full of holes, but Ferguson punished Newcastle.”