Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on the Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina.

According to a report from Ok Fichajes, the defender is a target for all three Premier League clubs and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has a contract with Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2027 and the Spanish club are hoping to extend his stay until 2029. There have been rumours regarding the defender’s release clause, which could be around €90 million.

Molina has been a quality player for Atletico Madrid and he made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish club last season. The versatile defender chipped in with four goals as well.

The Argentine international can play as a right back, as well as a right-sided winger.

The likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa could certainly use more quality in that department.

The Gunners have had to use Ben White as their right-back last season and they could use a more specialist option like Molina. The Argentine international would certainly help them improve going forward.

Similarly, Molina would be an upgrade on Matty Cash at Aston Villa as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester City need to find a quality long-term replacement for Kyle Walker and the Atletico Madrid defender certainly fits the profile.

The opportunity to join a big Premier League club could be a tempting proposition for the South American defender and it remains to be seen whether three Premier League clubs are willing to shell out a premium and pay his release clause.