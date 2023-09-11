Arsenal have given green light for player to leave, transfer set to be announced on 3-year deal

Tim Akinola has reportedly been given the green light to leave Arsenal with a transfer to Qatari side Al Bidda SC, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has never made a senior appearance for Arsenal, and now seems set to leave the club permanently after spells out on loan at Dundee United and Chesterfield.

According to Romano in the tweet below, Akinola is heading to Qatar, and is set to be unveiled by his new club after signing a three-year contract…

Arsenal fans might not know too much about Akinola due to his lack of first-team involvement, but will surely be wishing this academy player the best of luck for the rest of his career.

The Gunners have produced a number of quality young players down the years, and many of them will still go on to enjoy fine careers, even if they do end up having to move away from north London.

