Aston Villa and Arsenal among clubs ‘closely following’ World Cup winner

A trio of Premier League teams have registered their interest in Atletico Madrid and Argentina right-back Nahuel Molina.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim Arsenal, Aston Villa and defending champions Manchester City are all ‘closely following’ the highly-rated South American.

Although Molina, 25, has an active contract that is not set to expire until 2027, there is mounting speculation that at least one of the sides interested in him will make an approach before then.

Arsenal’s need for a right-back was eased following Jurrien Timber’s arrival earlier in the summer but after the Dutchman picked up a lengthy injury, Mikel Arteta will feel he’s back to square one.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s insistence on top-quality full-backs is well known. The treble-winners routinely splash the cash on wide-defenders.

It is, however, Aston Villa’s pursuit that is the most surprising. Clearly feeling they’re capable of going head-to-head with two of the Premier League’s most influential clubs, the Villain’s ambition, spearheaded by Unai Emery, seemingly knows no bounds.

During his opening season at Atletico Madrid, Molina, who was part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad last winter, has directly contributed to nine goals in 44 games in all competitions.