Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena has reportedly attracted the attention of Aston Villa.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery worked with the 22-year-old during his time at the Spanish club and it is no surprise that the Spanish manager is keen on a reunion as per Fichajes.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Villarreal, scoring 12 goals and picking up six assists across all competitions last season.

Aston Villa could certainly use a quality playmaker like him and he could prove to be a superb, long-term investment.

Baena is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Aston Villa and Emery.

The West Midlands club are hoping to put together a formidable squad capable of challenging for Champions League qualification and players like Baena will certainly improve them.

He will add flair, vision, technical ability and composure to the Aston Villa midfield.

Furthermore, Baena is still only 22 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Working under a top-class coach like Emery will help him improve further.

The opportunity to reunite with the Spaniard will be an exciting option for the player, and it remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club can secure an agreement with Villarreal when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Apparently, the midfielder has a release clause of around €35 million in his contract and he could prove to be a bargain at that price.