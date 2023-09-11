Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Frenkie de Jong’s situation at Barcelona amid reports of the Dutch midfielder potentially signing a new contract with the Catalan giants.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that, despite what has been claimed elsewhere, it could still be some time before Barca are able to make any concrete progress on a new deal for De Jong due to Financial Fair Play.

Barcelona have had some financial issues down the years, impacting what they can do in the transfer market, and it might also mean they now have to be careful with what they do about the wages of De Jong and other key players.

The Netherlands international has been an important part of Xavi’s side, and one imagines Barca will be eager to keep hold of him, but it won’t necessarily be easily affordable, as he’ll surely feel he’s worth big money if he does renew.

“Frenkie de Jong – Despite reports, my understanding is that there is nothing happening right now on a new contract for Frenkie de Jong,” Romano said.

“His contract will be a topic for Barcelona in the next months but it’s not something imminent, Barca have to fix different situations with Financial Fair Play first, so it’s going to take some time.”