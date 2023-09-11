Chelsea summer signing’s injury could keep him out for as long as six weeks

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt the blow of a serious injury to Romeo Lavia, with the highly rated young Belgian midfielder potentially now facing six weeks out of action.

Lavia joined Chelsea from Southampton this summer and looks an exciting addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, but it could now be some time before Blues fans get to see him on the pitch.

According to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old picked up an injury in training last week, hurting his ankle, and it could now be six weeks before he can return to playing.

Chelsea have other fine options in midfield, including another summer signing in Moises Caicedo, as well as Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher.

Still, Chelsea spent significant money on Lavia and they’ll hope this injury doesn’t prove too disruptive for him as he attempts to settle in at his new club.

This is not the start Lavia would have wanted at Stamford Bridge and it’s not ideal for Chelsea in general after so many issues on the pitch in the last year or so.