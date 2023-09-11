Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Brentford striker Ivan Toney in recent weeks.

The Blues could look to make a move for the 27-year-old during the January transfer window and Brentford could demand a fee in excess of £70 million.

According to Football Insider, Brentford are reluctant to lose a key player midway through the campaign and therefore they are set to demand a premium.

The 27-year-old striker is currently suspended for breaching football-related betting regulations. He will return to action midway through January.

Toney has proven himself to be a reliable striker in the Premier League since Brentford’s promotion to the top flight and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Chelsea.

The Blues struggled to find the back of the net consistently last season and they have signed Nicholas Jackson this summer. However, Mauricio Pochettino could definitely use more quality in his striking department.

Toney scored 21 goals across all competitions last season and he will help Chelsea improve in the final third.

Apart from his ability to find the back of the net consistently, the 27-year-old Brentford striker is quite impressive with his hold-up play as well. He will help bring others into the game and add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack.

The Blues have been very active in the transfer market since their takeover and they certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price for the striker.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can iron out an agreement when the transfer window reopens in January.