Chelsea legend speaks out on “disappointing” start under Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea legend Gary Cahill has admitted it’s been a disappointing start to life for new blues manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine took over at Stamford Bridge this summer after the chaos of last season which saw the club go through three managers – Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and then caretaker boss Frank Lampard.

Pochettino looks a promising appointment, but he’s inherited a difficult situation at Chelsea and is working with a lot of inexperienced young players.

Cahill clearly thinks this is going to take some time, and called for patience at Chelsea, even if things have been a bit disappointing under Pochettino so far.

The former England international also talked up CFC’s young players, saying he’s seen a lot of talent in the squad, even if it will take some time for them to fulfil their potential and for this long-term project to really come together.

Speaking after appearing in a Chelsea Legends match, Cahill said, quoted by the Metro: “When you have so many changes, it does take time. The ability is there, first and foremost, but it takes time to learn this league and get experience. You get experience good and bad, football’s not all roses.

“They’ve had a few sticky results and that will give them some experience. In contrast to that, the manager has obviously got bundles of experience in this league, so I think he (Pochettino)’s a great person to guide them through this.

“Obviously it’s quite disappointing in terms of the results but the average age of the squad is very, very young and it’s a new squad that’s been put together.

“A lot of them have not got huge experience in football just yet and certainly not in the Premier League so that will take time, it’s a very hard league.

“But there’s bundles of talent. I was away on pre-season with them and saw the training, and I was very impressed. But this will obviously take time. Time and patience and let these young players develop.”