Journalist admits Englishman could be first January signing at Newcastle

Journalist Ben Jacobs has admitted that Newcastle United could really be in with a chance of signing Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg this January.

The talented midfield prospect has been linked with the Magpies before, as his family are supporters of the club despite him currently being on the books of their rivals.

Discussing Rigg’s future, Jacobs told Give Me Sport: “It’s one to watch, for sure. Even though he is at Sunderland, a vast proportion of his family are all Newcastle fans as well. I think that one could be one to watch in January. Newcastle are concurrently planning for their future as well as the present.

“Newcastle have made a few moves for young players in the market and beaten rivals to them. Rigg is seen as one of the top midfield prospects in the country and he is also only 16 years of age at the moment.

“He scored against Southampton last weekend. When he got that goal, he also became Sunderland’s youngest ever league scorer. But he needs minutes and time to develop as well, so the player side won’t want to rush into anything.

“However, there’s absolutely no doubt that Newcastle are keeping tabs, and I would say that is exactly the same for Manchester United as well.”