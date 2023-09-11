Gareth Southgate favourite to take over at Premier League club after Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate is likely to leave the England job after Euro 2024 next year.

Having taken charge of the England team back in 2016, Southgate has enjoyed success with the England national team. A World Cup semifinal appearance and a Euro final appearance is something Southgate can be proud of.

The 53-year old is linked with Aston Villa, Ranger and Norwich but the club he is favourite to join is Crystal Palace.

Southgate started his career at the Eagles, making 191 appearances and scoring 22 goals at Selhurst Park. He captained the team in early 90s.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will leave his post at the end of the season after expiration of his contract, leaving the door open for Southgate to make a return.

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley said: “Following the news that Gareth Southgate is considering leaving his role with England after the European Championship in Germany next summer – it’s no surprise to see his former club Crystal Palace priced as the favourites to snap him up. Southgate was formerly captain at Selhurst Park, and with Roy Hodgson’s contract set to expire next summer, a return to south London could seriously be on the cards.

“Another former club of Southgate’s is the second favourite in Aston Villa, alongside Norwich and Rangers, but with the way things are going under Unai Emery at Villa Park at the moment – it’s hard to think that the Spaniard won’t be there for the long haul. He could however, get snapped up by another club which would then leave the door open for Southgate to take over in the Midlands.”