International footballer dies after weeks in coma

Naomi Mendoza has passed away aged 17.

As per The Sun, the young female footballer has tragically passed away with a statement from her club confirming the sad news.

Mendoza, who plays as a goalkeeper for Las Majoreras, collapsed at the end of August. She was later rushed to a hospital in Spain’s Canary Islands where she underwent treatment for complications linked to meningitis.

The 17-year-old had a bright future ahead of her and was the Canary Islands Under-17 women’s national team first first-choice shot-stopper.

Confirming their goalkeeper’s sad passing, Las Majoreras posted a statement which read: “We will always keep your smile. Your improvement. Your desire to live.

“From our club we send our deepest condolences and condolences to Naomi’s parents, family and friends. RIP NAO.”

La Liga side Las Palmas, who play out of the Canary Islands, also paid tribute to Mendoza.

They wrote: “Our most sincere condolences to family, friends and the @cdguiniguadafem family. RIP, Naomi.”