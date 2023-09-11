Leeds United may reportedly be just days away now from appointing a new director of football to replace Victor Orta.

Orta lost his job earlier this year after Leeds’ struggles which ultimately saw them relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

Leeds fans will hope the club get this appointment right, with The Athletic’s Phil Hay sharing his latest update on the situation.

“I think what I’ve seen at Leeds has convinced me more and more that there is definitely a place at a club for a sporting director/director of football with an awful lot of authority.

“And it wouldn’t surprise me that much if at some point down the line Leeds, despite that fact at the moment they’ve got this set up of Nick Hammond and Gretar Steinsson [got one].

“Hammond must be out of contract, or there abouts, but Leeds would really like to keep him. It will be interesting to see where that goes. They like the way that he operates and works, and he’s very experienced, so you might well see him stay on if he’s willing.

“But it wouldn’t surprise me at some stage if they do employ an overarching director of football who goes above them…

“You have these people at a lot of major clubs too, but the more I look at it the more I realise you also have managers with massive amounts of authority too.”