Liverpool add La Liga starlet to list of possible Mo Salah replacements

Liverpool are braced for Mo Salah’s departure.

Whether Salah, 31, leaves Anfield in January, or at the end of the season, the Reds feel it is just a matter of time before the Egyptian moves on; probably to Saudi Arabia given the Pro League’s desire to sign the Middle East’s most popular player.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, Jurgen Klopp has included Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams on his shortlist of potential successors.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Williams, 21, is attracting the interest of several top European clubs – not just Liverpool.

Barcelona are thought to be monitoring the winger with Manchester United also intrigued given the uncertainty surrounding both Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Nevertheless, with the 21-year-old on course to become one of Europe’s stand-out attackers, whichever club inevitably lures him from the San Mames Stadium, will need to act fast as interest certainly seems to be mounting given the forward’s impending free agency status.

Since being promoted to Bilbao’s senior first team last year, Williams, who already has nine international caps for Spain under his belt, has directly contributed to 23 goals in 89 games in all competitions.