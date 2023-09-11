Virgil van Dijk loses it at referee again just days after landing Liverpool ban

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been seen losing it at a referee again just days after being handed a ban and a fine for his behaviour towards the referee in the recent win at Newcastle.

Watch below as the Dutchman puts himself right in the thick of this debate once again with some inadvisable actions against the Republic of Ireland…

Van Dijk is a superb player on his day, but he would do well to ensure he keeps his cool a bit more or else he’s going to find himself missing even more important games for club and country.

  1. That is not a player losing it. I think everyone needs to chill out a little. He correctly got an extra ban because of his conduct for Liverpool, but this is nothing.

