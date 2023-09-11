Virgil van Dijk loses it at referee again just days after landing Liverpool ban

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been seen losing it at a referee again just days after being handed a ban and a fine for his behaviour towards the referee in the recent win at Newcastle.

Watch below as the Dutchman puts himself right in the thick of this debate once again with some inadvisable actions against the Republic of Ireland…

The Netherlands foul which led to the Irish penalty kick… ?#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/eKIb4kOlRI — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 10, 2023

Van Dijk is a superb player on his day, but he would do well to ensure he keeps his cool a bit more or else he’s going to find himself missing even more important games for club and country.