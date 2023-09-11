Liverpool plotting January move for 27-year-old West Ham star

Liverpool are reportedly keen on the West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd.

According to reports, Manchester City are keen on the player as well and Liverpool are hoping to beat them and secure his services in January.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in defensive reinforcements and Aguerd could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable defenders at the club and Liverpool need to sign another quality central defender if they are serious about challenging for major trophies this season.

Aguerd has established himself as a quality defender in the Premier League and he has proven to be the ideal addition to the West Ham back line.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool will be a tempting proposition for the West Ham defender as well and he could be attracted to the move. The Hammers will not want to sell a key player like Aguerd in January and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.