Liverpool are reportedly admirers of West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen and have been keeping an eye on him for some time now.

This is according to a piece in The Athletic which looks at potential replacements the Reds could sign if they end up losing star player Mohamed Salah any time soon.

Salah has been one of the finest players in world football for a long time, and it’s hard to imagine Liverpool will ever truly replace what he brings to their team when he’s at the top of his game.

Still, Jurgen Klopp might have some thinking to do as Salah’s future remains in some doubt after interest from Saudi Arabia this summer, and with the possibility of a renewed effort to sign him in 2024.

Bowen looks like he could be a good candidate to come in and give LFC something a bit different in attack, after impressing with the Hammers in the last few years.

The 26-year-old is a highly effective goal-scoring winger who can also play as a striker, and one can only imagine he’d get even more goals playing in an attack-minded side like Liverpool.