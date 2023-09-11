Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly on the radar of both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce as we head closer to the transfer deadline in Turkey.

The Netherlands international has struggled to reach his full potential in his time at Man Utd, despite previously looking like a huge talent in his time at former club Ajax.

According to Football Insider, there is still a chance Van de Beek could leave in the coming days, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce keeping an eye on the 26-year-old’s situation and having until September 15th to make more signings.

A number of big names have moved to Turkey this summer, with United also selling Fred to Fenerbahce this summer, while the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Hakim Ziyech ended up moving to Galatasaray.

Van de Beek would surely be seen as another fine signing for clubs in Turkey and it will be interesting to see if this ends up being the chance for him to revive his career.

MUFC will likely want another sale to go through for Financial Fair Play reasons after big spending on the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund this summer, while Sofyan Amrabat joined on loan.