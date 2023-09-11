Athletic club Bilbao winger Nico Williams has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report from Fichajes claims that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing the 21-year-old winger and it remains to be seen whether they decide to move for him in January or wait until the summer transfer window.

Williams has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2024 and he will be able to move on as a free agent at the end of the season. He will be eligible to secure pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January.

The 21-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him.

Liverpool are reportedly planning for alternatives if Mohamed Salah decides to move on next summer and Williams is one of the names on their shortlist. The 21-year-old scored nine goals and picked up six assists across all competitions last season, and he is versatile enough to operate on both flanks.

He is likely to improve further under the coaching of Jurgen Klopp and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to add more quality to the wide areas as well. Both Jadon Sancho and Antony have been rather underwhelming since their arrivals and Manchester United are lacking in quality in the wide areas.

Williams could be available for a reasonable price in January and the two English clubs certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done.

That said, they will face competition from Spanish giants Barcelona who are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old as well.