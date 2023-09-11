Leeds United player admits he ‘doesn’t want to think’ about playing for the club

Max Wober has admitted to not wanting to think about returning to Elland Road.

Despite signing for the Whites from RB Salzburg just nine months ago, the 25-year-old Austrian defender was shipped out on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of last season.

And following his parent club’s relegation back to the Championship, it remains unknown if the Wien-born centre-back will ever play for the side again.

However, speaking recently about his decision to sign for the Yorkshire giants at the start of the year, as well as what the future could have in store for him, Wober said: “For me, it was a really great move. I’ve settled in really well, it’s a family club, a real traditional club with incredible fans.

“I’m in Gladbach for the year now, I’m fully focused on it and I’m going to throw everything into it. I don’t really want to think about what it will look like in the summer yet.”