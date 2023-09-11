Eddie Howe believes that Ivan Toney would be a great addition to his team next year, and Newcastle United may move to bring him back to Tyneside.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the 26-year-old has already spoken to a number of clubs regarding his future, including Newcastle.

Toney, in Howe’s opinion, is the perfect fit for his team. And it appears that discussions about a possible transfer for the striker have taken place.

Despite not making a single game for the Bees this season, Ivan Toney continues to be one of the most talked-about strikers in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is currently suspended for betting breaches but will be available to play football from January.