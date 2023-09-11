Newcastle United announced their Champions League squad recently and players like Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo and Matt Ritchie were all left out of the 23-man squad.

As per reports, there is now considerable doubt over the long-term future of the four players.

Newcastle have improved their squad significantly since the takeover and they have brought in quality players to replace the mediocre ones at their disposal.

The likes of Gillaspie, Krafth, Manquillo and Ritchie are not good enough for a side hoping to compete in the Champions League regularly and compete for major trophies.

Newcastle will have to bring in upgrades on them in order to compete with the european elite. It remains to be seen whether they decide to sell the four players at the end of the season.

They need to move on in order to play regularly and Newcastle will not be able to provide them with ample first-team action anymore.