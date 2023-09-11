Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle have active interest in the 24-year-old and they could look to make a move for him when the transfer window reopens in January.

It is no secret that Newcastle need to add defensive quality and depth to their side. They need to bring in a long-term partner for Sven Botman and Kelly could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The defender has been linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool as well.

Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals.

The Magpies have qualified for the UEFA Champions League and they need a better squad to do well across multiple competitions.

Kelly is likely to be tempted to join clubs like Newcastle, Tottenham or Liverpool. It would be a major step up in the player’s career.

Meanwhile, the defender has a few months left on his current contract and Bournemouth will be under pressure to sell him. They cannot afford to lose him on a free transfer next summer, and it makes sense for them to cash in on him in January.

Newcastle will be hoping to take advantage of the situation and sign the player for a cut-price fee.

Kelly is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a left-back. He could prove to be a useful utility option for Eddie Howe in the coming seasons.