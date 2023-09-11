Arsenal promise to return for potential €80m transfer after seeing bid rejected

Arsenal have reportedly promised to come back in for the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande next summer.

The Gunners have had an interest in the 19-year-old for some time now, and it’s now being claimed by Portuguese outlet Record that they had a bid turned down for him in the most recent transfer window.

Diomande could be targeted by Arsenal again, however, with the report stating they’ve promised to come back in for the Ivorian defender in a year’s time.

However, his asking price could be as high as €80million, as that’s his current release clause, though it remains to be seen if Sporting could be persuaded to sell for less than that.

Arsenal could perhaps do with bolstering their options at the back, with Diomande looking like he could be a decent alternative to the injured Jurrien Timber.

Diomande will surely continue to attract interest as he shows himself to be one of the most promising young defenders in Europe at the moment, with other big clubs likely to feel he could do a job for them.