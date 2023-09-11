Arsenal promise to return for potential €80m transfer after seeing bid rejected

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly promised to come back in for the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande next summer.

The Gunners have had an interest in the 19-year-old for some time now, and it’s now being claimed by Portuguese outlet Record that they had a bid turned down for him in the most recent transfer window.

Diomande could be targeted by Arsenal again, however, with the report stating they’ve promised to come back in for the Ivorian defender in a year’s time.

However, his asking price could be as high as €80million, as that’s his current release clause, though it remains to be seen if Sporting could be persuaded to sell for less than that.

Ousmane Diomande is on Arsenal’s radar
More Stories / Latest News
Virgil van Dijk loses it at referee again just days after landing Liverpool ban
28-year-old informs Fulham he wants to leave the club in January
Newcastle cast doubt on the long-term future of quartet after UCL decision

Arsenal could perhaps do with bolstering their options at the back, with Diomande looking like he could be a decent alternative to the injured Jurrien Timber.

Diomande will surely continue to attract interest as he shows himself to be one of the most promising young defenders in Europe at the moment, with other big clubs likely to feel he could do a job for them.

More Stories Ousmane Diomande

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.