Pundit warns Erik Ten Hag starting ‘lousy’ player against Brighton could lead to sack

Former Manchester United player turned pundit Paul Parker has warned Erik Ten Hag that failure to start Rasmus Hojlund against Brighton and Hove Albion could have some serious ramifications.

Although joining the Red Devils from Atalanta for a reported fee of £72 million (Sky Sports) earlier in the summer, Hojlund, 20, has so far made just a single competitive appearance.

Arriving at Old Trafford with an injury sustained during pre-season with Atalanta, United have been forced to wait on the Denmark international’s availability.

And although the Red Devils’ new number 11 made his club debut during his side’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal just before the current international break, he was awarded just 25 minutes of action after being substituted in place of Anthony Martial.

And Parker believes Ten Hag’s next challenge, which is a home tie against Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying Seagulls, should see Hojlund given his first full start and has warned the Dutchman against continuing with Martial.

“If he doesn’t start against Brighton, then all fans will want Erik ten Hag fired, and it would almost be justified,” he told SpilXperten.

“It wouldn’t make any sense if he started on the bench. Martial shouldn’t even be on the bench.

“There must be a youth player who is better who can sit on the bench, and Hojlund can be the first striker. All Manchester United fans are fed up with seeing a player with a lousy attitude, who always sulks and complains, and it’s a blessing that Man Utd finally has an attacker who plays with enthusiasm.”

