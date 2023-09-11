Paul Pogba tests positive in doping test, faces four-year ban if found guilty

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly tested positive in a recent doping test.

That’s according to news agency ANSA, who claim the France international tested positive for high levels of testosterone following Juventus’ 3-0 win against Udinese on 20 August, 2023.

The National Anti-Doping Tribunal has confirmed the 30-year-old’s test results in a statement which said: “The National Anti-Doping Tribunal announces that, in acceptance of the request proposed by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office, it has taken precautionary measures to suspend the athlete: Paul Labile Pogba for the violation of articles 2.1 and 2.2; substance found: Testosterone metabolites of not endogenous (The GC/c/IRMS results are compatible with the exogenous origin of the metabolites).”

Pogba has now been provisionally suspended, and if found guilty, according to Sport Media Set, could be banned from professional competitive football for two years, which could increase to up to four years if he is deemed to have knowingly taken the substance.

Since his return to Juventus from Manchester United just over 12 months ago, Pogba, who has three years left on his contract, has started just one Serie A game.