Romelu Lukaku intervened to stop winger sealing Chelsea transfer years before he joined Man City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Romelu Lukaku supposedly intervened to stop Jeremy Doku leaving Anderlecht for a transfer to Chelsea when he was still a teenager.

Doku, still only 21 years of age, has long been regarded as a real wonderkid, and had attracted interest from big clubs such as Chelsea when he was around 15.

Still, it seems Lukaku did his bit to convince Doku to stay at Anderlecht for a bit longer, according to their academy director Jean Kindermans.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Kindermans revealed Lukaku’s role in having a direct chat with Doku to talk him out of a move to Stamford Bridge.

“I remember taking Romelu into my office about the problem of getting young players to commit to us – Doku in particular,” Kindermans said.

“Romelu replied, ‘Come on, pass your phone to me, I’m going to call him’.

“But I didn’t want to do that because a phone call gets quickly forgotten. So, instead, I got Romelu to convince Jeremy to stay.

Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku
More Stories / Latest News
Superstar signing could become affordable for Liverpool if they agree to Mohamed Salah sale
Arsenal promise to return for potential €80m transfer after seeing bid rejected
Virgil van Dijk loses it at referee again just days after landing Liverpool ban

“I still have the video on my phone. On it, you can hear Romelu giving advice to the Doku family, saying ‘Hey, guys, stay with Anderlecht for a while, you’re good’ and so on.”

Doku recently joined Manchester City from Rennes, and it’s fair to say there’ll probably be a few Chelsea fans who aren’t best pleased that Lukaku stopped them getting him when it seems there was a genuine chance.

Lukaku has had two disappointing spells with CFC, first as a youngster and then his current spell, which has seen him go out on loan twice.

More Stories Jeremy Doku Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.