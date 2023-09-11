Insider believes top-scorer will join West Ham in January

West Ham United could still be in with a chance of signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in January.

The Scotland international, who has been in prolific form for his country recently, was a target for the Hammers in the summer, but a deal never materialised and h stayed at Old Trafford.

Former Scotland star Barry Ferguson is a big fan of McTominay and could see a move to West Ham being back on.

“I think he is so underrated, Scott McTominay,” he said. “Brilliant size in the middle of the pitch. He has also done a job at the back for Scotland. I really like him.

“Manchester United need a player like that, at this moment in time. I can’t believe he isn’t getting a look in.

“He will need to look at that seriously. If he isn’t getting much game time, then he needs to go somewhere. Even if it’s until the end of the season in January.

“There are a number of clubs who would take, Scott McTominay. What were they talking about £35-40 million with West Ham? If clubs aren’t willing to do that, then I am sure he needs to sit down with the manager and say ‘listen, I have Germany to think of. Any chance I can go out on loan?’”