Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Croatian wonderkid defender Luka Vuskovic, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed to CaughtOffside that they saw off competition from some big names.

Writing in his exclusive Substack column today, Romano named Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich as among the rival suitors for Vuskovic, while there was also one other unnamed club supposedly in the race for the teenager’s signature.

Vuskovic looks an outstanding talent, and it seems he only wanted to join Spurs, according to Romano, who says the deal is essentially 100% done and set to be finalised this week.

Tottenham fans will be delighted by this news, with Vuskovic looking like a smart piece of work by the club’s recruitment team, who have supposedly been aware of the young centre-back for some time.

Discussing THFC’s latest signing, Romano said: “Fantastic news for Tottenham fans as the club is closing in on the signing of Croatian wonderkid defender Luka Vuskovic. Born in 2007, this centre-back looks an exciting signing for the future for Spurs.

“Many other clubs also tried to approach Hajduk Split over Vuskovic, with interest last January, February, and March, as I reported across my platforms at that time, but now we have an imminent ‘here we go’ for Vuskovic to go to Tottenham. The deal is nearly ready, a decision has been made, with Vuskovic only wanting to go to Tottenham – it was impossible to change his mind.

“Spurs have been monitoring him for more than one year, but I can also reveal that Vuskovic was in the list of five European top clubs including Manchester City, PSG and Bayern… and one more.

“The two clubs are now finalising the deal, it’s just about final details and documents now, and then Vuskovic can have his medical and sign his contract. It’s imminent now, I expect Spurs to complete the deal this week – this talented young centre-back will 100% be a Spurs player.”

City will be disappointed to see their rivals beat them to this signing, and it will be interesting to monitor his development from here, as he may well get more first-team opportunities at Tottenham in a few years’ time than would have been realistic at the Etihad Stadium.