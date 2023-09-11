Exclusive transfer news: Pepe Arsenal exit, Tottenham days away from new signing & more

Hello and welcome to my exclusive column for CaughtOffside – get 1 year’s subscription to my premium newsletter for FREE! Subscribe TODAY.

Tottenham to complete centre-back signing this week

Fantastic news for Tottenham fans as the club is closing in on the signing of Croatian wonderkid defender Luka Vuskovic. Born in 2007, this centre-back looks an exciting signing for the future for Spurs.

Arsenal terminate another big-name player’s contract

Nicolas Pepe’s contract ended up being terminated by Arsenal this summer, allowing him to complete his move to Trabzonspor on a free transfer.

Ideally, I’m sure Arsenal would have liked to bring in a fee for Pepe, who was their record signing back in 2019, but in the end his contract was terminated by the club, and it’s not the first time we’ve seen them take this decision since Mikel Arteta became manager, with other big names like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also leaving in the same way.

