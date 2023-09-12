23-goal star could be an option for Liverpool as Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 31-year-old was a target for Saudi Arabian clubs in the summer but the Reds managed to hold on to it eventually. However, these clubs could look to return for him at the end of the season.

Salah will have just one year left on his deal next summer and Liverpool might consider selling him then.

As per the Athletic, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior could be an option for the Reds to replace the Egyptian.

The Brazilian has helped Real Madrid win major trophies in recent seasons and he would be a world-class addition. Vinicius is one of the best attackers in the world and he scored 23 goals last season. He picked up 21 assists across all competitions as well.

The winger is a valued member of Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup and Los Blancos might not be open to selling him anytime soon. Vinicius is at the peak of his career and he is young enough to improve further.

Los Blancos could demand a premium for him and Liverpool might not be able to afford him unless they recoup a substantial amount of money through Salah’s sale.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Salah has been an indispensable asset for the Reds and he has helped them win every trophy at club level. Replacing him would be a huge challenge for Liverpool.