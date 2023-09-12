Arsenal could resurrect move for 14-goal star in January, Arteta a long-term admirer

Arsenal are looking to bring in a centre forward during the January transfer window and they could look to return for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian international has been on Mikel Arteta’s radar since his Fiorentina days and he was linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window as well.

A report from TuttoMercatoWeb claims that the Gunners could make an approach for the striker in January and an offer of around €80 million could get the deal done.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus as the only reliable forward at the club. Vlahovic could be a quality partner for the Brazilian international and he could be tempted to join the Premier League club.

Arsenal have a talented squad at their disposal but the attack could definitely use more quality and depth.

Vlahovic was regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in Europe before his move to Juventus and a move away from the Italian club could help him recapture that sharpness. He has not been able to hit top form since his move to Turin and he scored just 14 goals across all competitions last season.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to break the bank for him in the coming months.

The Gunners will be hoping to win the league title this season after falling short last year. The 23-year-old striker could improve them in the final third and give them a cutting edge in the attack.