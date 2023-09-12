Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has explained why he was so attracted to the transfer to Turkish giants Trabzonspor this summer.

The Ivory Coast international endured a difficult few years at the Emirates Stadium, not living up to the expectations that came with his arrival from Lille in the summer of 2019.

After an underwhelming loan spell at Nice last season, Pepe finally left Arsenal permanently this summer and it seems he’s very happy with his choice and excited by life at Trabzonspor.

Speaking to NTV Spor, Pepe discussed how the transfer came about and what Trabzonspor did to persuade him about their project.

He said: “There were other Turkish clubs interested in me, but what makes the difference is about the president, vice president and coach of Trabzon.

“Especially our vice president, who travelled regarding this issue. To see me, to have a conversation. He came to explain the club’s project. After he explained to me the club and the project, this was something that appealed directly to me and I could not refuse it.”

Some Arsenal fans will surely keep an eye on how Pepe gets on in Turkey, with the 28-year-old surely still having it in him to perform to a decent standard, albeit in a less competitive league.

On his day, Pepe looks capable of some terrific moments with that left foot of his, so let’s hope this can be the start of a revival for him.